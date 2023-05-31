Ian and Hugo debate the practical/digital debate with ‘The Last of Us’

It’s the newest episode of the VFX Notes podcast!
In the latest video episode of the VFX Notes podcast, Ian Failes and Hugo Guerra are in the SAME ROOM to chat and praise the HBO series, The Last of Us.
Here at befores & afters, we’ve covered the show extensively–look out also for an upcoming chat with VFX supervisor Alex Wang.
In the VFX Notes ep, we review the show, look back at the game, and discuss very specific sequences, plus the ongoing discourse about practical versus digital in effects filmmaking.
This episode is sponsored by Backlight Creative. Backlight Creative enhances the entire creative project lifecycle. For pre-production, there’s Celtx for script writing, beat boards, shot lists, and planning, and Backlight Gem, a narrative design platform for games and VR. For post-production, you’ve got ftrack Studio to manage creative projects with custom pipelines and reviews with cineSync and ftrack Review for high-res, real-time media collaboration. To manage your assets, connect your own storage to iconik, a scalable cloud-based media asset management platform.
You can learn more at:
Watch the show
00:00:00 – Start
00:00:36 – a word from our sponsor
00:01:20 – podcast begins
00:03:04 – first reactions to the show
00:03:59 – the original game
00:13:12 – cut scenes vs gameplay
00:15:36 – our review of the show
00:33:07 – the music from Gustavo Santaolalla
00:36:43 – The VFX work
00:48:38 – the practical effects and the discourse online
00:52:49 – the bloater
00:55:07 – clicker child
01:04:35 – the Girafe
01:07:52 – using CG animals vs real animals
01:11:24 – Super Mario X Last of Us
Become a befores & afters Patreon for bonus VFX content