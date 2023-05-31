Ian and Hugo debate the practical/digital debate with ‘The Last of Us’

It’s the newest episode of the VFX Notes podcast!

In the latest video episode of the VFX Notes podcast, Ian Failes and Hugo Guerra are in the SAME ROOM to chat and praise the HBO series, The Last of Us.

Here at befores & afters, we’ve covered the show extensively–look out also for an upcoming chat with VFX supervisor Alex Wang.

In the VFX Notes ep, we review the show, look back at the game, and discuss very specific sequences, plus the ongoing discourse about practical versus digital in effects filmmaking.

This episode is sponsored by Backlight Creative. Backlight Creative enhances the entire creative project lifecycle. For pre-production, there’s Celtx for script writing, beat boards, shot lists, and planning, and Backlight Gem, a narrative design platform for games and VR. For post-production, you’ve got ftrack Studio to manage creative projects with custom pipelines and reviews with cineSync and ftrack Review for high-res, real-time media collaboration. To manage your assets, connect your own storage to iconik, a scalable cloud-based media asset management platform.

You can learn more at:

Ftrack

Iconik

Gem

Celtx

Watch the show

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:36 – a word from our sponsor

00:01:20 – podcast begins

00:03:04 – first reactions to the show

00:03:59 – the original game

00:13:12 – cut scenes vs gameplay

00:15:36 – our review of the show

00:33:07 – the music from Gustavo Santaolalla

00:36:43 – The VFX work

00:48:38 – the practical effects and the discourse online

00:52:49 – the bloater

00:55:07 – clicker child

01:04:35 – the Girafe

01:07:52 – using CG animals vs real animals

01:11:24 – Super Mario X Last of Us