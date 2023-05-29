Podcasts

How ‘Andor’s’ real London locations were the basis of Coruscant finals

Turning the Barbican into a Star Wars building.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, we’re talking Andor with Industrial Light & Magic visual effects supervisor Scott Pritchard.

Now, I had actually already talked to Scott about this series at befores & afters.

But there was so much to cover that we thought it would be fun to discuss some new things, including the shooting of real plates of real locations in the UK and augmenting them to look like Coruscant. ILM did some amazing transformations of the Barbican, for instance.

Plus we also get into what scenes made use of ILM’s StageCraft approach for filming with LED walls and virtual backgrounds on Andor.

Check out the podcast below, and some before/after breakdowns, too.


Become a befores & afters Patreon for bonus VFX content


Tagged

You May Also Like

How ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ used virtual production to plan a train station scene

May 22, 2023

We talk a lot about stop-motion time-lapses in our VFX Notes ep on Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’

May 17, 2023

How this short film was a test bed for rigging and stylization tools, and new real-time compositing in Unreal Engine

May 16, 2023

The process of postvis on ‘Cocaine Bear’

May 8, 2023

Bringing ‘Matilda’ to life with more VFX than you might at first realize

April 29, 2023

Treating ships like characters in the final episode of ‘Star Trek: Picard’

April 24, 2023

Leave a Reply

back to top