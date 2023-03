‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ wins the VFX Oscar!

The James Cameron film, with VFX led by Wētā FX, took the Academy Award.

The Oscar for Best Visual Effects at the 95th Academy Awards has been won by Avatar: The Way of Water.

It went to Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett.

You can read all the befores & afters coverage of the film here.

Congratulations to all the nominees!