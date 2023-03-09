How this VFX supe made his own effects-heavy short about a hero robot

Get tips and tricks for crafting your own short film in this visual journey.

Many visual effects artists work on large studio projects, but also long to create their own work, IP or story that may utilize VFX. But, how do you do that? What it does it take to sprout an idea, go out and film something, and craft the visual effects with a small team, or even just on your own?

Chris Browne is someone who has made that happen, with his short film Pleroma, about a corporation led by machines who turn on the human workers. That is, until a discarded prototype bot steps up.

Browne is a visual effects supervisor at Sony Pictures Animation, and has previously worked as a CG supervisor at DreamWorks Animation and Bardel Entertainment, as well as running his own studio, Digital Alchemy Entertainment.

Pleroma represents several months of intense effort in developing the short, and a possible feature, with co-writer Tim Hedrick, an executive producer at DreamWorks Animation. Ultimately Browne shot and edited and created all the visual effects in the short himself.

To get a sense of how all that work was accomplished, while Browne also maintained a day job as a CG supervisor and visual effects supervisor, befores & afters is presenting a visual breakdown of Pleroma, ranging from the shoot to photogrammetry and animation and effects for the robots. First, check out the trailer below, and then jump into this visual journey, which also includes a full VFX breakdown video.

The shoot

Meet the disc robot

Ground interaction

The making of STAN

Explosion sims

Transform!

Practical sets and photogrammetry

Lab reference

Unreal environments

Controlling the drones

The one man band

Watch the VFX breakdown