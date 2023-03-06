A deep dive into Cinesite’s visual effects for ‘Wakanda Forever’

The latest b&a podcast is all about the film’s Boston bridge chase and surrounding scenes.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, we’re chatting to Cinesite visual effects supervisor Ben White about his studio’s work for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. White shared supervisory duties on the film at Cinesite with visual effects supervisor Jennifer Meire.

The VFX Oscar nominated film has a ton of impressive VFX scenes, and Cinesite was responsible for several of them. Here we concentrate on the night time chase around and above the streets of Boston. White takes us through all the different elements filmed for the chase, what Cinesite had to build, and then how they put it together.

This episode is sponsored by SideFX, the makers of Houdini. Houdini Foundations for Houdini 19.5 is now available as a print-on-demand book through the Lulu Ebook company. This 224 page book contains 9 chapters designed to help artists take their first steps into Houdini. You can order the book here.

Listen to the podcast here, and watch Cinesite’s breakdown embedded below.