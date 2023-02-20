Go in-depth on the visual effects by Fuse FX for ‘Wendell & Wild’

Combining stop-motion and digital effects.

This week on the podcast we’re chatting to Paul Santagada, who was visual effects supervisor at FuseFX on Henry Selick’s stop-motion film Wendell & Wild, now streaming on Netflix.

In our chat, Paul and I talk about the role of VFX in adding, augmenting, but also preserving, what had been filmed for real via stop-motion on the film.

He gives some great insight into a couple of very specific and clever approaches to environment work on Fuse’s shots, including skies.

Plus a look at the very delicate work of clean up and rig removal.

This episode is sponsored by SideFX, the makers of Houdini. Houdini Foundations for Houdini 19.5 is now available as a print-on-demand book through the Lulu Ebook company. This 224 page book contains 9 chapters designed to help artists take their first steps into Houdini. You can order the book here.

Listen to the podcast here, and watch Fuse FX’s reel embedded below.

FuseFX had the pleasure of working on Wendell & Wild. This beautiful stop-motion animated feature comes from the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele. Take a look at some highlights of our work. #FuseFX #WendellWild #JordanPeele #HenrySelick @JordanPeele pic.twitter.com/a3Nl2YuY9y — FuseFX (@fusefx) February 14, 2023