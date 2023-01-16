Framestore on designing an immersive exhibition for the Science Museum in London

What goes into making immersive exhibition experiences.

In the latest befores & afters podcast, Ian Failes chats to Framestore creative directors Gavin Fox and Henry Trotter and executive producer Lauren Anderson from Framestore.

We dive into something a little different than visual effects: designing the ‘Science Fiction: Voyage to the Edge of Imagination’ exhibition at the Science Museum in London.

Find out what goes into conceptualizing an exhibition and immersive experience like this, including how aspects of crowd movement, bespoke languages, and light and sound work.

Framestore itself has a long history in working in immersive entertainment.

This episode is sponsored by VFX asset library software das element, the smart solution to organize your VFX elements. The tool is fully customizable and adapts existing workflows as well as naming conventions. Check out www.das-element.com for more info or a personal live demo.

Check out the podcast below, and a quick promo video, too.