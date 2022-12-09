Upending the classic VFX approach: ‘Everything Everywhere all at Once’

How only a small number of VFX artists managed a massive effort on the film. And yes we ALSO talk about Raccacoonie.

Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters break down the visual effects in Everything Everywhere all at Once, which were largely done by only 5 VFX artists.

Check out befores & afters’ other coverage of the film here.

Run-down

00:00 – intro

00:13 – sponsors

01:26 – podcast begins

02:58 – our review of the film

05:39 – Daniels’s previous projects

06:57 – the creativity on display

07:59 – the casting and influences

09:48 – the look and feel of the film

12:07 – the cinematography

16:56 – commercials and music video language

20:22 – guerrilla-style filmmaking

21:29 – sometimes there is no pipeline

23:01 – the small VFX team and approach

29:44 – no pixel fucking here

34:06 – the sets

36:02 – Jamie Lee Curtis Fight

36:36 – the stunts team

37:41 – multiverse chair

42:21 – removing Jamie Lee Curtis

43:11 – de-ageing

44:45 – digital map, the rocks and the chef sequences

46:45 – the martial club

47:58 – Raccacoonie

51:48 – The Oscar buzz

56:53 – Befores & Afters magazine

59:14 – Patreons and Members credits