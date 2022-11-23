‘Avatar’ changed performance capture, 3D and virtual production

“You are on Pandora.”

Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters go back to 2009 and the release of James Cameron’s Avatar, which changed the game in movie making in several ways.

This included in stereo, virtual production and performance capture. Wētā FX made leaps and bounds in CG characters and rendering, and several other VFX studios contributed to this groundbreaking film.

Read Ian’s Masters of FX for several interviews with supervisors who worked on Avatar, plus a foreword from James Cameron himself.

Run-down

00:00:00 – start

00:00:13 – sponsors

00:01:26 – the Podcast begnis

00:02:35 – a short review of Avatar

00:06:40 – the genius of James Cameron

00:09:25 – the realism and engineering approach

00:10:36 – ecological message and Cameron in Brazil

00:12:24 – Master of FX Book from Ian Failes

00:14:21 – Tech Noir book

00:16:37 – our reaction at the time in 2009

00:19:40 – the rise and fall of 3D stereo films

00:20:17 – Cameron’s Pace Fusion rig

00:25:10 – performance capture volume

00:28:48 – the creative approch

00:43:45 – Weta Digital’s work

00:47:31 – Weta’s Pipelines

00:51:13 – lack of VFX coverage on the DVD

00:54:01 – Mari and the Render engine

01:00:05 – Water in Avatar

01:05:12 – other VFX partners

01:06:49 – wrap up

01:08:05 – Patreon and YouTube credits

01:08:15 – bloopers