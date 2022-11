Get your 20 years of Spider-Man VFX hit right here

Sony Pictures Imageworks made a compilation video of their work on the many Spider-Man projects, starting in 2002.

Check out the video below, which is also part of Imageworks’ 30 year anniversary celebration (I really like their timeline here).

I would also highly recommend visiting Imageworks’ YouTube site for a whole range of behind the scenes videos of their VFX on Spider-Man projects.