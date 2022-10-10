Wētā FX on the tricky task of those battling Asgardian kids in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Plus, making shadow creatures!

This week on the befores & afters podcast we’re talking Thor: Love and Thunder with Wētā FX, specifically about their work on the third act battle. This is where Thor and The Mighty Thor take on Gorr, and where the Asgardian kids battle the shadow creatures.

In this podcast you’ll hear from Wētā FX CG supervisor Jo Davison and compositing supervisor Tim Walker, who each break down the big challenges they faced in that sequence.

