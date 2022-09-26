VFX Notes: That time Tom Holland got hit by a bluescreen car

4 hours of stuffies discussion (just kidding).
This week on VFX Notes with Hugo Guerra and Ian Failes, we’re looking at the stunning C-17 / car / skydiving sequence in Uncharted, featuring Tom Holland. An array of bluescreen shooting, wire work, robot arms, and even a bluescreen car stuffy, were used. VFX were crafted by DNEG.
Check out the previous befores & afters coverage of the sequence, too.
Run-down
00:00 – intro
00:26 – sponsors
01:30 – the podcast begins
04:21 – the legacy of the Uncharted games
07:27 – game vs movie side by side
10:02 – the legacy of Amy Hennig
12:58 – the success of Uncharted’s film
17:22 – the star power of Tom Holland
21:18 – the cargo plane sequence VFX
24:34 – robotic arms
27:00 – the shoot and wire work
28:43 – digital double and takeovers
31:07 – the car ‘stuffie’
33:55 – the previs
36:13 – so many C17s in VFX movies
