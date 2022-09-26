VFX Notes: That time Tom Holland got hit by a bluescreen car

4 hours of stuffies discussion (just kidding).

This week on VFX Notes with Hugo Guerra and Ian Failes, we’re looking at the stunning C-17 / car / skydiving sequence in Uncharted, featuring Tom Holland. An array of bluescreen shooting, wire work, robot arms, and even a bluescreen car stuffy, were used. VFX were crafted by DNEG.

Check out the previous befores & afters coverage of the sequence, too.

Run-down

00:00 – intro

01:30 – the podcast begins

04:21 – the legacy of the Uncharted games

07:27 – game vs movie side by side

10:02 – the legacy of Amy Hennig

12:58 – the success of Uncharted’s film

17:22 – the star power of Tom Holland

21:18 – the cargo plane sequence VFX

24:34 – robotic arms

27:00 – the shoot and wire work

28:43 – digital double and takeovers

31:07 – the car ‘stuffie’

33:55 – the previs

36:13 – so many C17s in VFX movies

42:03 – Patreons and Members’ credits