The AI tool used to redub F-bombs and go from an R rating to PG-13

How lines of dialogue were changed in the film, ‘Fall’.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, Ian Failes talks to Scott Mann from Flawless. He discusses the use of the AI tool TrueSync to redub some scenes in his film, Fall, where a few F-bombs needed to be changed for the film’s classification.