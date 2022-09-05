Issue #6: stop-motion, music videos, Predator, DragonHeart, The Bubble!

120 pages of visual effects stories in print.
I’m excited to announce that issue #6 of befores & afters magazine is now out and already available over at Amazon. That’s the US store, but it’s also here: UK — Canada — Germany — France — Spain — Italy — Australia — Japan — Sweden — Poland — Netherlands. And elsewhere, too, just search in your own Amazon store.
You may have noticed this closely follows issue #5. Well, things are ramping up with the magazine, and moving towards a monthly release. There’s also an exciting development that will start happening after issue #7–stayed tuned!
What’s inside?
Inside issue #6 of befores & afters magazine, you’ll find in-depth stories and interviews on a whole range of fun VFX and animation topics:
– Dragonheart: the inside stories
– Breaking down a low-budget stop-motion scene
– The Bubble: ‘Where’s the head? When’s the head going to turn up?’
– 147 3D printed pieces helped make this BBC Winter Olympics spot possible
– The art and design and VFX of a music video
– Predator: the days of optical compositing, thermal cameras and that red suit
A quick glimpse
Check out this slideshow from inside the issue, below.
Back issues
You can also find all the back issues, here.
