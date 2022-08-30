b&a podcast: How FuseFX built ships and creatures, and de-aged Dolly Parton for s3 of ‘The Orville’

Behind the scenes with visual effects supervisor Tommy Tran.

In the latest befores & afters podcast, Ian Failes from befores & afters chats to FuseFX visual effects supervisor Tommy Tran about season 3 of The Orville. We discuss new ships, creature designs, and the de-ageing work on Dolly Parton.

Tran also gives a heartfelt shout-out to his team from all seasons, and mentions a couple of fun production stories along the way.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify.

Check out a gallery of FuseFX shots from season 3, including befores and afters, below.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.