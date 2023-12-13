The real-time tech used by Seth MacFarlane to make ‘The Orville: New Horizons’ and the ‘Ted’ TV series

The viz ViewScreen tools are out.

ViewScreen Studio and ViewScreen Scout have been launched by Fuzzy Door Tech, the technology division of Seth MacFarlane’s production company Fuzzy Door.

These are tools that provide for real-time on-set visualization, say for CG characters or vehicles that eventually need to be integrated with live-action footage.

They have been used on The Orville: New Horizons and the upcoming Ted TV series.

Here’s some information from a press release about the tools:

ViewScreen Studio is built for full-scale productions to let filmmakers visualize and animate an entire scene, including digital assets, in real time, across multiple cameras.

And ViewScreen Scout is a real-time scouting app for the iPhone that lets people record how digital assets will look on location or on a soundstage – before filming begins.

ViewScreen Scout was critical for planning and blocking shuttle landings as part of Hulu’s The Orville: New Horizons.





ViewScreen Studio allowed MacFarlane to direct and animate Ted’s face and body movements during the filming of the Ted TV series (airing on Peacock January 11, 2024) and gave the extended team visibility to evaluate shots in real time.

You can find out more info at https://viewscreen.com.