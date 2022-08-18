b&a podcast: Rising Sun Pictures VFX supe Dan Bethell on ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Shooting on set, and breaking down RSP’s big scenes, including baby Thor!

In this new befores & afters podcast, Rising Sun Pictures visual effects supervisor Dan Bethell talks to Ian Failes from befores & afters about his studio’s work on Thor: Love and Thunder, including the opening scenes, baby Thor, and the final shot.

Bethel was also the on-set visual effects supervisor, so discusses here the shooting of LED wall scenes on the film, which were crafted by ILM’s StageCraft.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Check out also this slideshow of RSP images of their work.

