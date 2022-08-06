Articles 0 Behind the scenes gallery: ‘The Sandman’ By Ian FailesPosted onAugust 6, 2022 Scroll through these very fun behind the scenes pics from the new Netflix show created by Neil Gaiman and Tom Sturridge. The Sandman. Writer Neil Gaiman on the set of The Sandman. Cr. Ekua King/Netflix © 2022 The Sandman. Nicholas Anscombe as Merv Pumpkinhead in episode 101 of The Sandman. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 The Sandman. Tom Sturridge as Dream in episode 105 of The Sandman. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 The Sandman. (L to R) Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Director Louise Hopper in episode 110 of The Sandman. Cr. Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix © 2022 The Sandman. Ann Ogbomo as Gault in episode 108 of The Sandman. Cr. © 2022 The Sandman. Episode 102 of The Sandman. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 The Sandman. (L to R) Eddie Karanja as Jed Walker, Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker in episode 110 of The Sandman. Cr. © 2022 The Sandman. (L to R) Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Director Louise Hopper in episode 110 of The Sandman. Cr. Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix © 2022 The Sandman. John Cameron Mitchell as Hal Carter in episode 110 of The Sandman. Cr. © 2022 The Sandman. Tom Sturridge as Dream in episode 102 of The Sandman. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 Get bonus and early VFX content via a befores & afters Patreon membership You might also like