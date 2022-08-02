“AWS Innovators” lineup at SIGGRAPH 2022

In addition to showcasing the latest in cloud technology for content production in its booth (602) throughout SIGGRAPH 2022, AWS will also host a full day of “AWS Innovators” sessions at the conference on Wednesday, August 10 in Room 118 at the Vancouver Convention Center from 9:00AM-5:30PM.

The “AWS Innovators” sessions include talks and panels from Animal Logic, Bardel Animation, Framestore, FuzzyPixel, HaZimation Studios, Netflix, NVIDIA, Pixomondo, Preymaker, Scanline, Wētā Digital / Unity, a fireside chat with Love, Death + Robots creator and Blur Studios founder Tim Miller, and more.

Visit the AWS at SIGGRAPH event page for a complete schedule as well registration codes for complimentary exhibition access, and check out their blog post for the latest announcements leading up to the show.

Here’s an at-a-glance schedule for the “AWS Innovators” sessions on Wednesday, August 10:

9:00–9:30 AM | Session: Content production in the cloud, at scale

9:30–10:00 AM | Session: Hinged on the cloud: Animal Logic’s “Unhinged” trailer using Amazon Nimble Studio

10:00–10:30 AM | Session: Diving deep: AWS infrastructure for Animal Logic’s “Unhinged”

10:30 – 11:30 AM | Panel: Innovating for the artist experience (featuring Netflix and Scanline)

11:30 AM–12:00 PM | Session: Storytelling from the AWS Cloud (featuring Framestore)

1:00–2:00 PM | Fireside chat: Love, death, and Tim Miller: Lessons from production

2:00–2:30 PM | Session: Multi-vendor collaboration in virtual production: How not to build silos (featuring Pixomondo)

2:30–3:00 PM | Session: Innovative pipelines with AWS and Wacom: Creating 3D animated feature films (featuring HaZimation Studio)

3:00–3:30 PM | Session: Rethink creativity: Empowering artists with remote production pipelines (featuring NVIDIA and Preymaker)

3:30–4:30 PM | Panel: Building and maintaining a strong culture while hiring artists globally (featuring Wētā Digital / Unity, Preymaker and Bardel Entertainment)

4:30–5:30 PM | Panel: The making of “Picchu”

