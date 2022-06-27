VFX Notes: The making of *that* batmobile chase

How the Batman/Penguin batmobile chase in ‘The Batman’ was made.

This week on VFX Notes, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters jump into Wētā FX’s visual effects for the batmobile chase sequence in The Batman. It’s a sequence that involved incredible stunts and practical effects, and then properly a lot more digital visual effects work that most people might realize. Read befores & afters’ extensive coverage of the chase, here.

Run-down

00:55 – podcast begins

02:57 – the batman Weta FXs keynote at FMX

05:08 – short review

12:46 – the cinematography of Greig Fraser

14:20 – Zero Dark Thirty

14:56 – the ‘detuning’ of lens

19:03 – Greig Fraser’s pioneer LED wall work

21:59 – the car chase 360 rig

24:38 – the seamless merging of stunts and VFX

27:35 – what VFX houses worked on The Batman

28:54 – Weta FX’s digi-double used on the compositing

31:35 – the Batmobile chase

32:39 – they went out and shot it for real!

36:38 – the real vs CG discussion

40:08 – lens stuff and CG rain!

41:02 – splashes and particles

42:37 – the lens flares

45:18 – the clown car rig

47:23 – the upside-down cape shot

49:34 – the digital bokeh

52:54 – the Penguin laughter and explosion scene

56:33 – production design

