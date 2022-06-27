VFX Notes: The making of *that* batmobile chase

How the Batman/Penguin batmobile chase in ‘The Batman’ was made.
This week on VFX Notes, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters jump into Wētā FX’s visual effects for the batmobile chase sequence in The Batman. It’s a sequence that involved incredible stunts and practical effects, and then properly a lot more digital visual effects work that most people might realize. Read befores & afters’ extensive coverage of the chase, here.
Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts. Don’t forget the video podcast, below, which features behind the scenes footage.
Run-down
00:00 – intro and sponsors
00:55 – podcast begins
02:57 – the batman Weta FXs keynote at FMX
05:08 – short review
12:46 – the cinematography of Greig Fraser
14:20 – Zero Dark Thirty
14:56 – the ‘detuning’ of lens
19:03 – Greig Fraser’s pioneer LED wall work
21:59 – the car chase 360 rig
24:38 – the seamless merging of stunts and VFX
27:35 – what VFX houses worked on The Batman
28:54 – Weta FX’s digi-double used on the compositing
31:35 – the Batmobile chase
32:39 – they went out and shot it for real!
36:38 – the real vs CG discussion
40:08 – lens stuff and CG rain!
41:02 – splashes and particles
42:37 – the lens flares
45:18 – the clown car rig
47:23 – the upside-down cape shot
49:34 – the digital bokeh
52:54 – the Penguin laughter and explosion scene
56:33 – production design
59:26 – Patreon and Members credits