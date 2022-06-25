On The Set Pic: ‘Blade Runner’

‘Blade Runner’ chief model maker Mark Stetson adjusts a miniature city section.

Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner turns 40 today. I thought I would share one of my favorite behind the scenes photos from the film, kindly shared with me by Mark Stetson, who was chief model maker at EEG. He worked directly with visual effects supervisor Douglas Trumbull on bringing several key elements of the film to life–the futuristic Los Angeles landscapes, the spinners, the blimp, and so many more.

We are so lucky to have Blade Runner.