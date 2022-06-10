VFX Notes: ‘Last Night in Soho’ (and the best mirror shots in movies)

We look deep into the VFX of Edgar Wright’s film.

This week on VFX Notes, Hugo Guerra and Ian Failes go back in time on DNEG’s VFX for Last Night in Soho. We also explore some key mirror gags and VFX shots from history. We also look at Barrie Gower’s prosthetics work. befores & afters has extensive coverage of the film, check it out here.

Run-down

00:55 – podcast begins

02:01 – let’s talk about mirrors

03:06 – our review of the film

06:13 – a love letter to London and Soho

12:49 – the VFX of the film

14:00 – compositing is sometimes not considered VFX

15:37 – the ‘no VFX’ discussion

16:54 – Edgar Wright in the Vanity Fair video

17:32 – mirror shots on the club

21:16 – Portuguese or poor man’s motion control

27:32 – the shadow man

33:36 – 60’s London

36:33 – mirror scenes

38:00 – The Lady from Shanghai hall of mirrors

38:47 – Enter the Dragon mirror finale

40:11 – Terminator 2 practical mirror scene

41:34 – Sucker Punch practical mirror scene

42:28 – Contact mirror VFX shot

45:13 – Poltergeist 3 practical mirror scene

51:01 – Kenzo World from Spike Jonze

