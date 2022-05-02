VFX Artifacts: Paul Debevec on Light Stage 3

We narrow in on this crucial development in the history of Light Stages, including the role of LED lighting.

No doubt you’ve heard of the Light Stages. These constructions have become synonymous with scanning actors for major Hollywood productions. If you’ve heard of Light Stages, then you’ve probably also heard of Paul Debevec, who led the image-based relighting research behind them at the University of Southern California Institute for Creative Technologies (USC ICT).

Debevec is the latest guest on befores & afters’ VFX Artifacts podcast, where he and Ian Failes discuss the Light Stage 3 in particular. Now Director of Research, Creative Algorithms and Technology at Netflix and also an Adjunct Research Professor, USC Computer Science & USC ICT, Debevec runs down in this VFX Artifacts podcast the history of Light Stage research and use, including some very fun stories about moving onto LED lighting, and the role of the Light Stage 3 in R&D for films such as Benjamin Button, The Social Network and Spider-Man 3.

