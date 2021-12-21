VFX Futures: VFX supervisor Scott Stokdyk looks back on the digital human breakthroughs in ‘Spider-Man 2’

How Imageworks crafted a digital Alfred Molina and Tobey Maguire back in 2004.

With the new Spider-Man: No Way Home now in cinemas, befores & afters goes back in time with the digital human VFX that Imageworks orchestrated on Spider-Man 2, led by VFX supervisor Scott Stokdyk.

Stokdyk and befores & afters editor Ian Failes discuss the R&D that Imageworks went through to craft the characters in photoreal form, including the USC ICT Light Stage scans and workflows and collaboration with Paul Debevec. Plus the central roles played by Mark Sagar, John Monos, Remington Scott and several others.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, or below.

Show Notes

Scott Stokdyk at IMDB

USC ICT Light Stage info at USC website and showcase of research led by Paul Debevec

Acquiring the Reflectance Field of a Human Face, Paul Debevec, Tim Hawkins, Chris Tchou, Haarm-Pieter Duiker, Westley Sarokin, and Mark Sagar, SIGGRAPH 2000 Conference Proceedings

Reflectance Field Rendering of Human Faces for “Spider-Man 2”, Mark Sagar, Sony Pictures Imageworks, SIGGRAPH 2005 Sketches

A couple of Imageworks VFX breakdowns for the film:

Remington Scott’s Spider-Man 2 facial acquisition breakdown video: