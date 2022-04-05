FMX is back in-person (and online too)!

The Stuttgart conference will be showcasing what’s big in VFX and animation, and more.

Here’s what you need to know: FMX is back. On 3rd May to 5th May, the conference will be in-person at Haus der Wirtschaft, Stuttgart. On 6th May, it will be online. You can get tickets here.

The big presentations

There’s not enough space here to list all the incredible talks that are happening, but just some of the big projects that are covered this year at FMX include The Batman, The Matrix Resurrections, Shang-Chi, Peacemakers, The Book of Boba Fett, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Star Trek: Discovery, Foundation, The Witcher, Lost in Space, Turning Red, FLEE, Encanto, The House, Ron’s Gone Wrong, and so many more.

I’ll be there myself, of course, hosting the Then & Now track, featuring No Time To Die SFX supervisor Chris Corbould, VFX supe Christian Manz from Fantastic Beasts, and a special practical effects session by the team at InCamera.

Then there’s all the usual great FMX tracks such as Digital Humans, Tech Talks, Concept Art, AR/VR/MR and so many more. Also, don’t miss special workshops from the likes of SideFX, Foundry, Maxon and other tech providers. You just don’t get to do these things anywhere else.

What makes FMX special

You could easily spend 8 to 10 hours each day at FMX watching and absorbing amazing content (and that’s both in-person and online). But what FMX offers in addition to this that is so great is: interaction. Creative pros from around the world are there to share their work, plus there’s tech providers, educational institutions and other students. It’s a very unique meeting of the minds of the industry.

If you’re there, please come say hi to me, too. You might even score a free copy of befores & afters magazine.

What to do now

Check out the in-person and online schedule. Make a plan. Buy your FMX ticket. Book your flight/drive/train and your hotel. See you there!