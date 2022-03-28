Here’s how you can get a free trial of NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise

The 3 month trial is available via Escape Technology.

One of the breakthrough technologies impacting visual effects, 3D, animation, gaming and visualization right now is NVIDIA’s 3D simulation and collaboration platform called Omniverse. It’s aimed at allowing artists to simultaneously work in real-time across software platforms.

At the business level, NVIDIA is making Omniverse available via NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise, an end-to-end remote collaboration and true-to-reality simulation platform, optimized and certified by NVIDIA to run on NVIDIA-Certified Systems.

And now, via Escape Technology, you can access a free 3 month trial of not only NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise but also remote workstation software solution Teradici CAS software.

How do I get a free 3 month trial?

This free 3 month access to Teradici Cloud Access Software (CAS) and NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise software licenses can be accessed with the purchase of a qualifying Z by HP desktop or mobile workstation.

These tools combined give your dispersed teams the power to work on graphics intensive 3D workflows, together, from anywhere.

So, what’s included in the Omniverse Enterprise and Teradici trial?

Here’s what you receive in the free 3 month trial of Omniverse Enterprise:

2 Creator Licenses: The evaluation license provides access to 2 floating Concurrent User (CCU) Creator licenses for technical artists, designers, and engineers to experience advanced scene and world simulation. This includes Omniverse Create, Omniverse Kit, Extensions, and batch microservices (on up to 64 GPUs)

4 Nucleus Licenses: The evaluation license includes 4 Nucleus licenses, enabling four named user licenses for collaboration and scalable core microservices. This includes Nucleus Workstation and Enterprise Nucleus Server

10 Reviewer Licenses: An evaluation license gives you access to a pack of 10 floating Concurrent User (CCU) Reviewer licenses, enabling immersive reviews, approvals, and comments, plus minor editing capabilities. This includes Omniverse View.

Teradici CAS: You’ll receive up to 50 licences of Teradici CAS.

What to do next

Contact Escape Technology about registering for the free 3 month trial of NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise and Teradici CAS by heading to Escape’s website. There you’ll find more information about how NVIDIA Omniverse and Teradici CAS works, and how Z by HP desktop or mobile workstations can transform your 3D workflows.

