The winners were Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer.

Dune took out the Best Visual Effects Oscar at the 94th annual Academy Awards. The Oscar went to Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer. Congratulations to all who worked on the film.

The other nominees were Free Guy, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Congrats to those nominees as well. It was an incredible year of VFX work.