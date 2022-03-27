VFX Notes: The VFX of ‘No Time To Die’

A practical and digital effects extravaganza.

The latest VFX Notes from Hugo Guerra and Ian Failes goes deep into No Time To Die, and the Oscar-nominated visual effects, both practical and digital, in the film.

This podcast is sponsored by ftrack and ActionVFX.

ftrack is an Academy Award-winning project management, production tracking, and media review platform for the creative industry. Please visit ftrack’s website to know more: https://bit.ly/3EQXlQI

ActionVFX is the industry standard in VFX stock footage. Use the promote code HUGOSDESK to get 10% off in on next purchase: https://www.actionvfx.com

Listen in at Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts, or embedded below. And don’t forget the detailed video podcast with a ton of befores and afters.

Run down

00:00:00 – Intro

00:04:08 – Matera car chase sequence by ILM

00:14:13 – bullet hits VFX

00:19:16 – subpixel tracking

00:23:44 – Cuba by DNeg

00:28:06 – the sinking trawler by DNeg

00:32:28 – excellent shot design

00:37:05 – Norway chase by Framestore

00:41:40 – the practical and digital in perfect harmony

00:49:56 – the foggy woods by Framestore

00:51:39 – Safin’s island by DNeg and ILM

00:58:20 – single-shot action scene in the staircase

01:03:13 – that ending!

01:03:56 – Léa Seydoux

01:04:34 – Death Stranding

01:10:58 – Patreons and YouTube members credits for Feb