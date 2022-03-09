VFX Notes: The VFX of ‘Dune’

Sandworms, ornithopters, sandscreens and shields.

In the latest episode of VFX Notes, Ian Failes from befores & afters and Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk explore the visual effects of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

This podcast is sponsored by ftrack and ActionVFX.

ftrack is an Academy Award-winning project management, production tracking, and media review platform for the creative industry. Please visit ftrack’s website to know more: https://bit.ly/3EQXlQI

ActionVFX is the industry standard in VFX stock footage. Use the promote code HUGOSDESK to get 10% off in on next purchase: https://www.actionvfx.com

Listen in at Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, or in the embedded player below. Of course, there’s the full video version complete with behind the scenes clips that can watch too.

You can also read befores & afters’ extensive coverage of Dune here.

Run-down

00:00:00 – Intro

00:03:09 – Dune review

00:13:50 – cinematography and digital to film process

00:29:38 – sand screens, keying and roto

00:39:21 – Ornithopter

00:50:00 – Worms

00:58:11 – full CG fight scene

01:01:05 – the attack on Arrakeen

01:05:11 – set design

01:07:00 – shields

01:09:20 – hologram & hunter seeker

01:11:09 – the Baron

01:19:26 – Patreon and YouTube members credits