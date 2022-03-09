VFX Notes: The VFX of ‘Dune’

Sandworms, ornithopters, sandscreens and shields.
In the latest episode of VFX Notes, Ian Failes from befores & afters and Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk explore the visual effects of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.
Listen in at Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, or in the embedded player below. Of course, there’s the full video version complete with behind the scenes clips that can watch too.
You can also read befores & afters’ extensive coverage of Dune here.
Run-down
00:00:00 – Intro
00:03:09 – Dune review
00:13:50 – cinematography and digital to film process
00:29:38 – sand screens, keying and roto
00:39:21 – Ornithopter
00:50:00 – Worms
00:58:11 – full CG fight scene
01:01:05 – the attack on Arrakeen
01:05:11 – set design
01:07:00 – shields
01:09:20 – hologram & hunter seeker
01:11:09 – the Baron
01:19:26 – Patreon and YouTube members credits