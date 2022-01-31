VFX Notes: Go behind the scenes of ‘Tenet’

“I’ll see you at the beginning, friend.”
Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters look back at last year’s VFX Oscar winner, Tenet, and dive into the time-bending effects work.
You can read the full befores & afters Tenet coverage here.
Listen in to the podcast at Google Podcasts or Apple Podcasts, or embedded below. Plus, watch the full behind the scenes video with Ian and Hugo down the page.
Run down
00:00:00 – this podcast is sponsored by ftrack and ActionVFX
00:01:04 – intro
00:02:44 – the plot of Tenet
00:20:11 – the plane sequence
00:29:47 – the car chase
00:34:54 – why Tenet won the Oscar
00:39:54 – old school VFX
00:41:00 – stunts acting reverse
00:45:05 – the final battle
00:52:55 – cinematography and the approach to filming
01:04:13 – wrap up
