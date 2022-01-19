The VES Award noms are out!

Congrats to all the nominees!

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

DUNE

Paul Lambert

Brice Parker

Tristan Myles

Brian Connor

Gerd Nefzer

GODZILLA VS. KONG

John “D.J.” Des Jardin

Tamara Kent

Bryan Hirota

Kevin Smith

Mike Meinardus

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

Dan Glass

Nina Fallon

Tom Debenham

Huw J Evans

James Schwalm

NO TIME TO DIE

Charlie Noble

Mara Bryan

Joel Green

Jonathan Fawkner

Chris Courbold

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

Christopher Townsend

Damien Carr

Joe Farrell

Sean Walker

Dan Oliver

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Kelly Port

Julia Neighly

Chris Waegner

Scott Edelstein

Dan Sudick

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

CANDYMAN

Andrew Zink

James McQuaide

Josh Simmonds

Drew Dir

Ryan Evans

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

Tom Proctor

Gavin Gregory

Julian Gnass

Fabricio Baessa

NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Dennis Berardi

Ryan MacDuff

Mark Hammond

David Roby

Geoff Hill

THE LAST DUEL

Gary Brozenich

Helen Judd

Jessica Norman

Yann Blondel

Stefano Pepin

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Alex Lemke

Michael Huber

Michael Ralla

Benedikt Laubenthal

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

ENCANTO

Scott Kersavage

Bradford Simonsen

Thaddeus P. Miller

Ian Gooding

LUCA

Enrico Casarosa

Andrea Warren

David Ryu

Jon Reisch

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

Kyle Odermatt

Osnat Shurer

Kelsey Hurley

Paul Felix

SING 2

Patrick Delage

Nathalie Vancauwenberghe

Christophe Lourdelet

Boris Jacq

THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES

Alan Hawkins

Carey A. Smith

Mike Lasker

Nicola Lavender

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

FOUNDATION; The Emperor’s Peace

Chris MacLean

Addie Manis

Mike Enriquez

Chris Keller

Paul Byrne

LOKI; Journey Into Mystery

Dan DeLeeuw

Allison Paul

Sandra Balej

David Seager

LOST IN SPACE; Trust

Jabbar Raisani

Terron Pratt

Juri Stanossek

Niklas Jacobson

Paul Benjamin

THE NEVERS; Ignition

Johnny Han

Jack Geist

Justin Mitchell

Emanuel Fuchs

Michael Dawson

THE STAND

Jake Braver

Phillip Hoffman

Laurent Hugueniot

Vincent Papaix

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

9-1-1 LONE STAR; Hold the Line

Brigitte Bourque

Tyler Deck

Jason Gottlieb

Josephine Noh

Elia Popov

SEE; Rock-A-Bye

Chris Wright

Parker Chehak

Javier Roca

Tristan Zerafa

Tony Kenny

SQUID GAME; VIPS

Jaihoon Jung

Hyejin Kim

Hyungrok Kim

Sungman Jun

SWEET TOOTH; Sorry About All the Dead People

Rob Price

Danica Tsang

Matt Bramante

Jayme Vandusen

THE HANDMAID’S TALE; Chicago

Brendan Taylor

Stephen Lebed

Kayla Cabral

Brannek Gaudet

THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY; A Bunch of Smart Orphans

Philippe Thibault

Marie-Pierre Boucher

Alexis Belanger

Gabriel Beauvais

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

BATTLEFIELD 2042

Anders Egleus

Jeremy Chubb

Gray Horsfield

Sean Ellis

CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD

Sandy Lin-Chiang

Joseph Knox

Gareth Richards

Shane Daley

FORZA HORIZON 5

Don Arceta

Valentyn Minytskyi

Conar Cross

George Ilenei

RATCHET & CLANK: RIFT APART

Grant Hollis

Yancy Young

Steven Russell

Sean Applegate

RETURNAL; Playstation 5

Harry Krueger

Tony Salkovuo

Risto Jankkila

Sharman Jagadeesan

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

Far Cry 6; Chicharrón Run

Niklas Ström

Kajsa Kurtén

Nicklas Andersson

Adrian Tsang

Lego; Rebuild the World

Fabian Frank

Anandi Peiris

Kiril Mirkov

Platon Filimonov

Lexus; Parking Spot

Alex Thomas

Andrew McLintock

JD Yepes

Clement Renaudin

Sheba; Hope Reef

Grant Walker

Sophie Harrison

Hernan Llano

Michael Baker

Zillow; The Journey

Ben Kwok

Ashley Goodwin

Oliver Varteressian

Yebin Ahn

Tom Bussell

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

Hôtel de la Marine

Franck Lambertz

Hugues Allart

Olivier Jarry

Pierre Jury

JURASSIC WORLD ADVENTURE

Eugénie von Tunzelmann

Maximilian McNair MacEwan

Stephen Goalby

Brad Silby

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

FINCH; Jeff

Harinarayan Rajeev

Matthias Schoenegger

Simon Allen

Paul Nelson

FLORA & ULYSSES; Ulysses

Pierre-Loïc Hamon

Sachin Tyagi

Nandini Nambiar

Loïc Mireault

JUNGLE CRUISE; Aguirre

Alexander Lee

Claus Pedersen

Rasely Ma

Gary Wu

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE; Carnage

Richard Spriggs

Ricardo Silva

Lucas Cuenca

Federico Frassinelli

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

ENCANTO; Mirabel Madrigal

Kelly McClanahan

Sergi Caballer

Mary Twohig

Jose Luis “Weecho” Velasquez

LUCA; Luca

Gwendelyn Enderoglu

Laurie Nguyen Kim

Tanja Krampfert

Maria Lee

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON; Tuk Tuk

Brian Menz

Punn Wiantrakoon

Erik Hansen

Vicky YuTzu Lin

THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES; Katie Mitchell

Lindsey Olivares

Kurt Judson

Soh-I Jeong

Rohini Kumar

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

LISEY’S STORY; The Long Boy

Mohsen Mousavi

Salauddin “Sallu” Kazi

Mattias Brunosson

Pablovsky Ramos-Nieves

LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS; SNOW IN THE DESERT; Hirald

Maxime Luere

Zoé Pelegrin-Bomel

Laura Guerreiro

Florent Duport

THE WITCHER; Leshy Eskel; Tree Branch Creature

Hannes Faupel

Stéphane Paccolat

Ivan Cadena Ayala

Laurent Fortin

THE WITCHER; Nivellen the Cursed Man

Marko Chulev

Rasely Ma

Mike Beaulieu

Robin Witzsche

Y: THE LAST MAN; Ampersand

Mike Beaulieu

Michael Dharney

Peter Pi

Aidana Sakhvaliyeva

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

Avanti West Coast; Feel Good Travel; Terri

Tom Raynor

Chloe Dawe

Suvi Jokiniemi

Alex Doyle

FAR CRY 6; Chicharrón

Elin Laven

Gustav Ahren

Anton Stattin

Simon Decombel

France Télévision; Sumo

Geoffroy Barbet-Massin

Vincent Venchiarutti

Antoine Antin

Mathias Lachal

ING; Do Your Thing; Roary the Lion

Chris Welsby

Clementine Supiot

Kiril Mirkov

Arnau Gilabert

Smart Energy; Einstein Knows Best; Einstein

Alex Hammond

Harsh Borah

Clare Williams

Andreas Graichen

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

DUNE; Arrakeen City

Rhys Salcombe

Seungjin Woo

Jeremie Touzery

Marc Austin

JUNGLE CRUISE; Waterfall Canyon

Mark McNicholl

Frédéric Valleur

Hamish Beachman

Mark Wainwright

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME; The Mirror Dimension

Eric Le Dieu de Ville

Thomas Dotheij

Ryan Olliffe

Claire Le Teuff

THE SUICIDE SQUAD; Valle Del Marre

Nick Cattell

Jason Desjarlais

Matt Fitzgerald

Jerome Moo

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

ENCANTO; Antonio’s Room

Camille Andre

Andrew Finley

Chris Patrick O’Connell

Amol Sathe

LUCA; Portorosso Piazza

Airton Dittz, Jr.

Jack Hattori

Michael Rutter

Joshua West

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON; Talon

Mingjue Helen Chen

Chaiwon Kim

Virgilio John Aquino

Diana Jiang LeVangie

SING 2; Crystal Theater

Ludovic Ramière

Théo Rivoalen

Henri Deruer

Frédéric Mainil

VIVO; Mambo Cabana

Bertrand Bry-Marfaing

Josef “Dylan” Swift

Geeta Basantani

Jeremy Kim

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

FOUNDATION; Trantor Cityscape

Samuel Simanjuntak

Melaina Mace

Benjamin Ruiz

Alessandro Vastalegna

HAWKEYE; Echoes; Manhattan Bridge

Nicholas Hodgson

David Abbott

Nick Cattell

Jin Choi

HAWKEYE; Season 1, Episode 6; Rockefeller Center

John O’Connell

Tiffany Yung

Orion Terry

Ho Kyung Ahn

SHEBA; Hope Reef

Henrique Campanha

Baptiste Roy

Luca Veronese

Timothee Maron

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project

ENCANTO; We Don’t Talk about Bruno

Nathan Detroit Warner

Dorian Bustamante

Tyler Kupferer

Michael Woodside

GODZILLA VS. KONG; Ocean Battle

Shawn Hull

Robert Wiese

Steven Tom

Eric Petey

LOKI; LAMENTIS; Race to the Ark

Jesse Lewis-Evans

Luke Avery

Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Scott Inkster

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

Rob Dressel

Adolph Lusinsky

Paul Felix

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

Sebastian Trujillo

Louis-Daniel Poulin

Nathan Abbot

Shannon Justison

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

BLACK WIDOW; The Red Room

Tristan John Connors

Bo Kwon

James Stuart

Ryan Duhaime

DUNE; Royal Ornithopter

Marc Austin

Anna Yamazoe

Michael Chang

Rachael Dunk

ENCANTO; Casita Madrigal

Jonathan Lin

Chris Patrick O’Connell

Christoffer Pedersen

Alberto Abril

THE SUICIDE SQUAD; Jotunheim

Simon Dean Morley

Cedric Enriquez Canlas

Layne Howe

Alberto R. S. Hernandez

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

DUNE; Dunes of Arrakis

Gero Grimm

Ivan Larinin

Hideki Okano

Zuny An

GODZILLA VS. KONG; Ocean Water & Battle Destruction

Jonathan Freisler

Nahuel Alberto Letizia

Eloi Andaluz Fullà

Saysana Rintharamy

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS; Water, Bubbles & Magic

Simone Riginelli

Claude Schitter

Teck Chee Koi

Arthur Graff

THE SUICIDE SQUAD; Corto Maltese City Destruction

David R. Davies

Rogier Fransen

Sandy Sutherland

Brandon James Fleet

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

ENCANTO

Francisco Rodriguez

Christopher Hendryx

Brent Burley

David Hutchins

LUCA

Amit Baadkar

Greg Gladstone

Emron Grover

Tim Speltz

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

Le Joyce Tong

Henrik Fält

Rattanin Sirinaruemarn

Jacob Rice

SING 2

Richard Adenot

Guillaume Gay

Frédéric Valz-Gris

Antoine Brémont

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

FOUNDATION; Collapse of the Galactic Empire

Giovanni Casadei

Mikel Zuloaga

Steven Moor

Louis Manjarres

LOKI; Journey Into Mystery; Alioth Cloud

George Kuruvilla

Menno Dijkstra

Matthew Hanger

Jiyong Shin

THE NEVERS

David Stopford

Michele Stocco

Mike Hsu

Justin Mitchell

WANDAVISION; Vision’s Destruction

Sylvain Nouveau

Hakim Harrouche

Omar Meradi

Laurent Meste

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting In a Feature

BLACK WIDOW; Red Room Crashing Back to Earth

Michael Melchiorre

Simon Twine

Daniel Harkness

Tim Crowson

DUNE; Attack on Arrakeen

Gregory Haas

Francesco Dell’Anna

Abhishek Chaturvedi

Cleve Zhu

DUNE; Hologram & Hunter Seeker

Patrick Heinen

Jacob Maymudes

Tj Burke

James Jooyoung Lee

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS; Macau City

Jeremie Maheu

Mathieu Dupuis

Karthic Ramesh

Jiri Kilevnik

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME; Liberty Island Battle & Christmas Swing Finale

Zac Campbell

Frida Nerdal

Louis Corr

Kelvin Yee

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in an Episode

LOKI; LAMENTIS; Shuroo City Destruction

Paul Chapman

Tom Truscott

Biagio Figliuzzi

Attila Szalma



THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER; New World Order

Nathan Abbot

Beck Veitch

Markus Reithoffer

James Aldous

WANDAVISION; Goodbye, Vision

David Zaretti

Bimpe Alliu

Michael Duong

Mark Pascoe

WANDAVISION; The Hex

Charles Labbé

Xavier Fourmond

Reuben Barkataki

Vanessa Delarosbil

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting in a Commercial

Toyota – Never Stop

Michael Ralla

Alejandro Villabon

Alexander Osvaldsson

Paul Krist

Toyota – Upstream

JD Yepes

Paul Krist

Carlos Adarraga Gomez

Minsang Lee

Verizon; The Reset

David Piombino

Rajesh Kaushik

Manideep Sanisetty

Tim Crean

Zillow; The Journey

Ben Kwok

Yebin Ahn

Robert Bruce

Tuna Unalan

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal Project

ETERNALS

Neil Corbould

Keith Corbould

Ray Ferguson

Chris Motjuoadi

JUNGLE CRUISE

JD Schwalm

Nick Rand

Robert Spurlock

Nick Byrd

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

JD Schwalm

Brendon O’Dell

Michael Kay

Pau Costa Moeller

THE TOMORROW WAR

JD Schwalm

Wayne Rowe

Jim Schwalm

Haukur Karlsson

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

GREEN

Camille Poiriez

Arielle Cohen

Eloise Thibaut

Louis Florean

LE SOUFFLEUR DE RÊVES

Lea Desrozier

Paul Denis

Gregoire Hoarau

Lisa Ripper

NEOSHIN EPISODE 01: COLD BLOOD

Sebastian Selg

Ramon Schauer

Jiayan Chen

Bea Hoeller

RELATIVITY

Hugo Astesano

Loïc Ciaux

Guillaume Hulot

Loïc Remy