VFX Notes: The Matrix!

“This Is The Best Thing I’ve Done In A Long Time.”

In our latest VFX Notes podcast, Hugo Guerra and Ian Failes discuss the VFX of The Matrix. We go over bullet time, miniatures, the filming and behind the scenes. We also discuss the brand new The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience.

This podcast is sponsored by ftrack and ActionVFX.

ftrack is an Academy Award-winning project management, production tracking, and media review platform for the creative industry. Please visit ftrack’s website to know more: https://www.ftrack.com

ActionVFX is the industry standard in VFX stock footage. Use the promote code HUGOSDESK to get 10% off your next purchase: https://www.actionvfx.com

Listen in to the podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or below, or watch the visual podcast.

Be sure to check out befores & afters’ previous detailed coverage of The Matrix here.

Run down

00:02:38 – the impact of the original Matrix

00:05:20 – the directors

00:11:13 – Bill Pope and the cinematography

00:21:23 – Kung-fu influences

00:28:30 – the editing, music and set design

00:33:10 – old school projections and the VFX

00:35:09 – bullet time

00:54:16 – the helicopter and miniature work

00:58:20 – Hugo Weaving fan club

00:59:46 – the Matrix code

01:02:56 – the window cleaners

01:05:32 – the Matrix legacy

01:11:59 – the new Unreal Engine 5 experience

01:30:16 – a few announcements for the podcast