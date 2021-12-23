Exclusive: watch DNEG’s VFX breakdown for ‘Last Night in Soho’

See how the VFX studio executed those amazing mirror effects, and a number of digital environments.

I recently had the chance to sit down with Last Night in Soho VFX supervisor Tom Proctor, who shared with befores & afters all the intricate details of the mirror effects, practical and digital make-up effects, environments and other visual effects for the film.

Now, in a befores & afters first look, we have DNEG’s dynamic VFX breakdown reel for the film. Check it out below. You’ll see the original plates, and final shots, and where DNEG has built up environments to portray the 1960s settings.