VFX Notes: ‘Shang-Chi’ – A VFX and martial arts masterpiece

Go behind the scenes of the film with Hugo and Ian!

In the latest VFX Notes podcast, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters discuss the MCU film, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. We go into detail on key scenes like the bus fight, the Macau bamboo scaffolding battle and the enormous final sequence.

Listen in at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or in the video podcast which features behind the scenes and VFX breakdowns.

Run down

00:00 – intro

02:23 – Forza Horizon 5

04:39 – Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings review

08:54 – stunt work

09:57 – the bus fight scene

18:03 – the forest ‘love scene’

26:22 – the 10 rings

32:39 – the scaffolding fight scene

38:08 – Morris and VFX stuffies

41:45 – creature work

54:40 – wrap up

58:39 – Patreon and YouTube members credits