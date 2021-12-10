VFX Notes: ‘Shang-Chi’ – A VFX and martial arts masterpiece

Go behind the scenes of the film with Hugo and Ian!
In the latest VFX Notes podcast, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters discuss the MCU film, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. We go into detail on key scenes like the bus fight, the Macau bamboo scaffolding battle and the enormous final sequence.
Catch up on all of befores & afters’ in-depth Shang-Chi coverage here.
Listen in at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or in the video podcast which features behind the scenes and VFX breakdowns.
Run down
00:00 – intro
02:23 – Forza Horizon 5
04:39 – Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings review
08:54 – stunt work
09:57 – the bus fight scene
18:03 – the forest ‘love scene’
26:22 – the 10 rings
32:39 – the scaffolding fight scene
38:08 – Morris and VFX stuffies
41:45 – creature work
54:40 – wrap up
58:39 – Patreon and YouTube members credits