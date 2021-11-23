How to attend the XVFX launch event from ACCESS:VFX and We Are Stripes

The diversity in VFX event is taking place in London on 25 November.

XVFX is officially getting a launch in London on 25th November. Set up in 2020 by ACCESS:VFX Non-executive directors Gin Godden, Anne Akande and Nene Parsotam, XVFX focusses on raising the visibility of people of color in the VFX, games and animation industry.

The launch is happening at Framestore, in partnership with ACCESS:VFX and We Are Stripes. XVFX will offer mentoring and outreach programmes with the aim of increasing diversity in the industry.

Head to this invite page for more details.