VFX Notes: Your first look at Nuke’s Unreal Reader

A sneak peek of Foundry’s new Unreal Reader tool for Nuke with a special guest.

On the VFX Notes podcast with Ian Failes from befores & afters and Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk, a special interview about Foundry’s new Unreal Reader for Nuke. The tool provides a compositor-friendly approach for projects that have Unreal Engine in the pipeline by letting Nuke users bring in Unreal renders into the compositor.

To find out more, Hugo and Ian chatted with Foundry Director of Product – New Technology Mathieu Mazerolle, who also discussed his rich history in gaming, including on Assassin’s Creed at Ubisoft, working on Frostbite at EA, and time at Digital Domain when they were experimenting with filmmaking and Unreal Engine.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify, or in the embedded player below. And watch the video edition below too.

Run down

00:00 – Intro

00:43 – Mathieu Mazerolle’s career

07:27 – Developing Assassin’s Creed at Ubisoft

13:59 – Thundercats game engine CG test

17:10 – Working on Frostbite at EA

23:10 – The first Unreal Engine (1998)

25:18 – Unity and Weta Digital

34:57 – Unreal Reader in Nuke 13.1

39:51 – Unreal Reader main features

46:47 – Virtual production ‘craze’

57:23 – Wrap up

59:11 – Patreon, Twitch subs and YouTube members credits