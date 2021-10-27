VFX Futures: Behind the scenes of ‘My Universe’ from Coldplay x BTS

Volumetric capture and VFX.

When the My Universe music video dropped from Coldplay x BTS, viewers witnessed a stunning mix of performance and visual effects–and volumetric capture. Just about every single shot in the promo is a visual effects shot. I was excited to see the huge credit list of multiple vol-cap studios and VFX studios, and I recently got the opportunity to chat to two of the outfits behind the work: Ingenuity Studios and AMGI.

Here, Ingenuity’s David Lebensfeld and Grant Miller, and AMGI’s Colin Brady, discuss the making of My Universe, including the volumetric work and the required CG builds and final compositing. We also discuss the state of play in the world of music videos.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts, and in the embedded player below.

