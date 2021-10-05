VFX Futures: The visualization tools and techniques behind The Third Floor

Breaking down The Third Floor’s approach to previs and more.

In the latest episode of the VFX Futures podcast, Dane Smith, Vice President at The Third Floor, and Casey Schatz, Head of Virtual Production at The Third Floor, speak with Ian Failes at befores & afters about the particular tools and workflows used at the studio for visualization. We also of course discuss the huge shift towards real-time in this area.

Listen in at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or in the embedded player below.

Show Notes

– The Third Floor website

– Company reel

– Virtual production reel

Feature image: Casey Schatz on the set of The Martian.

