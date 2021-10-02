VFX Notes: Ep 8 – David Fincher and the rise of invisible VFX

A look behind the scenes at films like ‘Zodiac’ and ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.’

This week on VFX Notes, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters dive deep into the visual effects in David Fincher films. We take an especially close look at Digital Domain’s work for Zodiac and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts, in the embedded player below. And of course don’t forget the video, which has a whole bunch of breakdown clips.

Run down

00:00:00 – Intro

00:04:20 – Zodiac and the rise of invisible VFX

00:09:09 – The rise of D2 and Foundry’s Nuke

00:18:31 – David Fincher’s methods and Zodiac’s murder scenes

00:30:03 – Environments by DD and Matte World

00:43:41 – The VFX of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

00:57:27 – The VFX of The Social Network

01:03:15 – The VFX of Mindhunter

01:09:51 – Wrap up

01:12:45 – Patreon, YouTube members and Twitch Subs Credits

