ActorCore’s Next Generation Characters Revive Business Simulations

Lightweight actors with facial, body and lip-sync animations for crowd rendering sets a new standard for 3D people.

Reallusion, the developer of Character Creator and iClone real-time animation software, has launched a major upgrade for its browser-based 3D content platform, ActorCore.

Currently being integrated with NVIDIA Omniverse™ platform on digital twins projects including drive scene simulation and BMW’s manufacturing visualization, and adopted by professional animators for 3D archviz applications, ActorCore has brought to the market a new standard of 3D people for crowd scene usage. These lightweight characters are fully-rigged for facial, body, and lip-sync animations, suitable from long to middle camera ranges. Along with an extensive library of 3D motions, and FBX file export formats compatible with all major 3D tools, ActorCore is the best 3D content marketplace for real-time animation and business simulations.

“At Reallusion we continue to raise the standard for character creation and animation,” said Charles Chen, CEO, Reallusion, Inc. “We have developed the next generation of 3D character systems, offering highly interactive, AI controllable characters that respond to the huge demand for business visualization, particularly archviz and digital twins. We strive to provide not only variety and quality but also advanced solutions that definitely go beyond expectations for real-time simulation.”

Interactive 3D Actors Ready for Crowd Scene Animations

In contrast to commonly used 3D human models with no natural movements and expressions, ActorCore actors come with vivid facial and body animations designed for the different camera (long to the middle) ranges ideal for crowd scenes.

Different Styles for Any Production Demands

From photorealistic scanned people to sci-fi, fantasy, historical, and toon figures created with Character Creator, a variety of characters are now available on ActorCore. Simply import these animation-ready characters, with application-specific download formats, to get an optimal rendering quality.

Industry-First: Optimized Topology and Character Rigs in 3D People

A complete character rig with eyes, jaw, shoulders, fingers, and toe articulations; ensures the most realistic animations through AAA mocap data. All ActorCore characters come with the same facial topology for consistent expression editing and lip-sync control. PBR Materials are also merged for best crowd rendering performance.

Natural Facial and Body Animation for Low Poly Characters

With 60 facial blendshapes, all ActorCore characters support natural expressions and talking animations. Besides animating with ActorCore motions, all characters are fully controllable inside iClone and other 3D animation tools.

actorSCAN vs actorBUILD: Choices That Fit All Scenarios

ActorCore offers two character types – actorSCAN and actorBUILD, which are created through different pipelines while being fully-rigged, facial animation-ready, and lightweight.

actorSCAN characters are designed to enliven business simulations with the most realistic, fully controllable photogrammetry scanned humans.

Fully-rigged, realistic 3D people made through professional 3D scans

60 blendshapes for facial expression and lip-sync animation

Eyes, jaw, shoulders, fingers, and toes rigged for true-to-life animation controls

Exceptional visual details suitable for most camera ranges

Optimized data performance for real-time 3D crowd rendering

actorBUILD offers multiple character forms tailored through Character Creator, with a wide variety of body shapes, outfits, accessories, and hairstyles for games, film, and interactive projects.

Discover various 3D characters including historical, sci-fi, fantasy, realistic or stylized

Includes different hairs, body shapes, facial appearances, outfits, and accessories compatible in Character Creator

Optimized through merged materials and polygon reduction for crowd rendering

Fully rigged for body and facial animation

High Quality Motions for Popular Demands

ActorCore characters are 100% compatible with ActorCore motions, allowing one character with multiple gestures for multiple uses. To meet mocap motion demands from different industries, ActorCore offers thousands of motions in well-planned themes designed for game, film, interactive projects, archviz, training, simulation, digital twins, and more.

AAA Production with Seamless Motion Transitions

Each ActorCore motion pack is professionally produced to ensure the best motion quality and practicality. A specially designed motion system ensures smooth transitions between primary and secondary stance modes. This system offers high flexibility for professional animation production and interactive game character controls.

Quick Search for Content and Easy Export to Multiple Platforms

Users can access ActorCore’s 3D library through a web browser or a mobile device. Exceptional performance optimizations give users the best interactive 3D viewing experience on selected characters and motions. Users can also quickly search and explore thousands of related content through categories and keywords.

All ActorCore content is compatible with major 3D programs including Unreal Engine, Unity, Maya, MotionBuilder, Blender, 3ds Max, Cinema4D, and iClone. Step-by-step guides and tutorials are provided for each program, along with optimized Auto Setup plugins, and Import Presets to ease workflow.

Be Part of the Best 3D Asset Community

Whether through 3D scans or custom-made, 3D production makers can choose to apply ready animation, or they can customize and create their own through Reallusion software technology. Reallusion provides a professional, well-designed character creation and animation pipeline to empower all levels of animators. To rapidly expand ActorCore content libraries, Reallusion is currently inviting 3D scanning services, motion capture studios, 2D animators, and 3D character artists to bring their expertise and creations to ActorCore. Simply contact marketing@reallusion.com for more information on how to join the ActorCore content partner program.

