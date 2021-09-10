Watch these ‘Sweet Home’ mocap and on-set breakdown videos

The videos showcase Westworld’s use of Xsens and NCAM tools.

These two videos recently released showcase the real-time tracking and motion capture by Westworld, a Korean production company, done for the Korean series Sweet Home, which is available on Netflix.

In this videos, you see how Westworld leveraged an Xsens suit to help bring one of the monsters to life. Also, on-set, Xsens and Ncam were used alongside Unreal Engine’s Live Link plugin to help frame scenes that would involve creatures.

Check out the videos below.