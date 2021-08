Go behind the scenes of the ‘All Through the House’ ep with Storyline.

One of the fascinating episodes in the recent series of Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots was a stop-motion short called ‘All Through the House’ in which some kids met a monster at Christmas. Blink Ink handled the stop motion, with Storyline providing animated CG faces over the puppets, and slime for the monster.

Storyline’s work is now showcased in a great VFX breakdown they’ve released. Check it out below.