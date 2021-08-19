‘Loki’: Time doors, time turning and pruning

FuseFX reveals the secrets of these visual effects for the show.

In the latest Loki coverage at befores & afters, visual effects supervisor Wayne England of FuseFX explains how his studio handled some particular VFX work in the TV, including time doors, time turning and the pruning effect.

b&a: The time doors had a very particular look, and in the making of documentary, I was reminded that they look inspired by the shields from Dune. Can you tell me a little bit about them?

Wayne England: With the time doors, initially we received a package—it was all in Nuke—from another company. It evolved from here until we had very detailed conversations about what they were after. We did a lot of work, defining how the edge looked, the motion on the edge, the subtle, dirty, kind of almost like utilitarian device. There were very subtle, wearing effects on the threshold surface itself. And then we worked with refraction. So when a person is moving through, we used 3D rendering to establish the fundamental refractive qualities of the character passing into the threshold. Because, we’re also dealing with the echoing at that threshold, there’s an echo forward in time and an echo backward there at this time threshold. And that was also something very subtle. And then we had, when he’s passing through the threshold, this energetic edge effect at over the volume of the person who’s passing through. Their volume creates that edge pattern.

There were lots of subtle nuances involved, like reflections on a wall. What was the reflection on the floor? And, what did the person look like once they pass through, they kind of distort into a refracted form and then they’re gone. So, yeah, it was something that saw several iterations with the different companies. We felt good when we heard that we really kind of helped lead the charge with the time doors. Kevin Yuille, our digital effects supervisor, was overseeing that work. He did a great job.

b&a: What about that time turner device, which was used to push people forward and back in time, what was the methodology they used on set generally to film those? And then how did you take plates and create the effect?

Wayne England: The way they approached it was they would film a person walking through space and then go back and then walk again and do a few versions. So our job was to eliminate most of that walk or run, say when B-15 was caught in that loop when Mobius was having his, let’s just say the temper tantrum with her, and he was making her go back and forward. So she walked forward and gave these poses. It was Kevin Yuille, again, who was overseeing the actual work. He was only showing that certain moments of that motion. So it was all about capturing the sense that there was still dimension. It was a dimensional flow and almost like a wake with the echo in time as well, because same concept really of when you’re passing through the door, there’s an echo forward and echo back in time. And she was partially visible and we had chromatic aberration, a kind of a spectral lighting play that was involved as well to help with the sense of distortion. So, that was the approach. That effect was all in Nuke, there wasn’t any 3D associated with that.

b&a: How did you handle the time stage theater?

Wayne England: The theater is the room in which Mobius and Loki have a lot of conversations. It’s also where B-15 was in a holding cell. And there’s this hologram of different cells that people are held in. So B-15 was actually in that same place when she was being held and, she was interrogated in later.

They did have a prop at the base of the time stage theatre. We had received schematics of what that looked like. They had actually built it out. So, you had two areas that appeared to be like energy generation force field, creating sources of energy. This thing suddenly had a power source and kind of an unknown technology that was able to project a visual in coordination with these elements that would float above. And so that particular effect had two states. Its primary state was a default state in which it was like a two dimensional array of pieces of these particular pieces. And they would move in a way, well, we had conversations with Marvel about the effect that you see when you see a murmuration of birds in the sky and how there’s a kind of a patterning that is coordinated.

So it appears like this is an entity that is moving as a unified entity because all of the rotations and reorientations are flowing through volumetrically through a space. And so that was one of the things that we have developed. We developed a beautiful system that catered to a volumetric, patterning of motion and forces or patterns that you could move through space and trigger these rotations to move in these murmuration type of ways. But most of our work there was associated with the default state. And that was what I was referring to about how the default state of time stage theatre really effected that the overall look, because it was reflecting on the floor, reflecting on the table, reflecting on the sidewalls and throwing off a little bit of light.

b&a: Can we discuss pruning? How was that achieved by Fuse FX?

Wayne England: For me, that was a really fun part of the project. We were told that we were leading that endeavor to create the look and an emotion of the pruning effect. And we were given the plates of Mobius being pruned with the notion that this was the hero moment of any pruning that was going to be happening.

Our visualization of the pruning effect was broken up into four shots or four cuts as we called them. We see the impact and we travel up further up by his neck, coming across his neck. And then we cut to the lady who’s ordered his pruning, and you can still see some of the energy that’s flowing off with these particles flowing off.

We went through a phase of concept development and then we arrived at this concept. It was really rooted in the notion of a nebula. Because what you’re really talking about is a volumetric current of energy that is moving through, and as we found out, transporting physical matter somewhere else, but that energy needed to have a residue, a wake. But the energy of the white hot leading edge was needing to change state and reflect and kind of represent that a human body had been there.

So conceptually, what was making sense was that we would see a kind of a spectral coloration in the wake of the energy of what was the human body that was there. And so it was really kind of a beautiful concept to dive into. And one of the things that kept coming back into my mind in terms of the idea of the propagation of energy expanding or passing through a volume, I kept one of our references was, you know the show Cosmos and that cosmic eye. It appears to be like, I think it’s the Crab Nebula and how it appears to have that leading edge under the energy residue behind as it changes state. So we used that.

For this effect, we needed to have a scan, a 3D scan of the body because we needed it to be literally a volumetric effect. So it was rooted in Houdini. Nuke came in to give some coloration and nuanced, additional effects but the primary effects were in Houdini and were linked to a propagation matte. It was a 3D propagation matte that moved through the physical volume of the body and was in a sense, it was giving itself its own reveal matte. So it was a reveal matte that moved volumetrically through the body of Mobius. And then from that was triggering all these other events do occur. We have particles, very subtle, tiny, fast moving particles that were associated with that hot white leading edge. And then we had all of our trails that were trying to represent the kind of nebula field in the wake. And the particles that were flying off, it was a beautiful effect to evolve and work with. Our artist Sung Kim, he was the lead on that. Did a beautiful job.