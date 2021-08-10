Designing the sacred timeline in ‘Loki’

How Cantina Creative made the timeline, as well as those morphing He Who Remains figures.

Cantina Creative has a long association with the MCU in terms of HUDs, UIs and holograms. They continued their work on Loki, but this time with a much more retro feel to suit scenes such as those showing the sacred timeline, screens and other elements in the TVA. They also tackled the figure tableaus demonstrated by He Who Remains in season one’s final episode.

Here, creative director Stephen Lawes breaks down Cantina’s approach to the work, which was overseen by Lawes, design supervisor Andrew Hawryluk, VFX supervisor Tony Lupoi and VFX producer Donna Cullen.

b&a: What did Cantina Creative come on board to do for the show?

Stephen Lawes: Initially, they were really interested in the sacred timeline and how that was going to be represented on their little’ Nintendo DS’ TemPads which basically open up a portal to another time. But also, give some information on any of the tracking variants, and if there’s any spurs off of the sacred timeline.

So we came on board primarily in November last year to attack that and figure out, okay, how’s this going to tell the story visually? And make sure it tells the story clearly to the audience. I think the director really went super simple in the end. We actually ended up doing a whole host of designs specifically for those little TemPads. And we did all the graphics for that device, not just the sacred timeline. But that was really the thing that they were mainly focused on at the time.

b&a: And as you say, it was meant to look quite simple, so you could grasp it quickly as a graphing plotted line with diverging things. But how did you generally come to that and pull it off?

Stephen Lawes: With any project, we always like some sort of, what is our baseline? Because it’s easy to just go ahead and go, ‘Well, we can design this based on what we know or what we’ve done in the past, or what’s been done in the past for the MCU too.’ But ultimately, there are a number categories that we look at. One is production design. It has to lend itself to the production design, and feel like it’s part and parcel of what has been designed for the scene, the tone, the aesthetic of the scene. So, that as much as these types of movies, they are a pretty big effects-y type movies, and you know it’s an effect, it still wants to feel grounded within the production design, so it feels like it all is cohesive and belongs.

Second, then we look at the science behind that. If there’s some specific choice on technology. What does it say about that? Which, in this case, it was pretty retro. And what does that say about the TVA? How do we adhere to that? I think the production designer, Kasra Farahani, he did a writeup on his production design aesthetic for Loki. It’s all kind of like an 8-bit world. You’ve got the aesthetics of the ’60s, but then you’ve got more the graphics and tone of the ’80s, so it’s somewhere in between.

Certainly, us of a certain age will remember that with fondness. And go like, ‘Oh yeah, I remember my little Game Boy or Atari’. But it has got to bridge those two time placements, because the TVA lived in no time, it’s a timeless state, it afforded a certain amount of latitude, where it can just live there and be its own thing. And then from a technology standpoint, we were like, ‘Well, how does that actually work? And if I was a TVA person, how would I use it and how would I want to use it? And how would the interface be designed as if I’m actually using it?’

So we always go into it with a thought of it being a practical device, and wanting to know how would we want that to be laid out, so it makes it easy to use? And those are always the considerations that we’ll take going into that. They’d done quite a bit of concept work on this too. The whole thought of 8-bit, 4-bit world and keeping it pretty monochromatic was already in the wheelhouse.

I think for the chronometer, which is the big screen in the main TVA Command Centre, that went super simple. Whereas there was, actually, interestingly, a lot more complexity in the TempPad stuff. But I think for those big establishing shots and they were a little bit shorter, they just wanted really a quicker read, for simplicity there. But I think much like we did on WandaVision, we got into the science of time travel, which is an absolute nightmare, to be quite honest. It’s such a Pandora’s box of problems, where you’re like, ‘Okay. Well, if it goes off on a tangent, should it also have its reciprocal alternate tangent below it?’ We did all sorts of versions where the sacred timeline was more in the middle with stuff going up at the top and below, to represent the future, but a relative future, and then versions that were just on the top of the timeline.

b&a: It looks relatively simple, but I’m always curious about what tools Cantina tends to use to do this in terms of design animation and layering it up?

Stephen Lawes: We actually do the spectrum of visual effects, but because we are known for motion graphics, we’re often using After Effects for the most part, generally the Adobe suite. But we’ll even comp in After Effects still. I think we’re one of the last holdouts for people that actually do some serious film comp’ing in After Effects. There used to be a lot more, but we’ve had a real hard time finding those people over the last 10 years, I say. It’s just been next to impossible. So I would say half a show is done in Nuke from a capacity standpoint, and half the time it’s done in After Effects. And it depends on the sequences, what was entailed in the comp, plus what artists we have on-board for that specific show. But certainly from the standpoint of the storytelling aspects of it, and all the motion graphics are always done in, for the most part, in After Effects.

b&a: Can you talk about those tableau figures in He Who Remains’ ‘office’?

Stephen Lawes: Yes, we did those CG sculptures from the material that he flicks off his timewatch, it jumps onto the table and then it morphs into different kinds of states.

We had to make sure that each of those sculpts read as He Who Remains, and you knew who it was from a character perspective. Because they were mini-vignettes and describing a scene, you want it to be as clear as possible. But then, we got into the science of like, well, what is this material? How did it come to be? How is it based on the character? Does it say anything about the character?

That all had an interesting lead up and past to it as well. It started out life a lot more fancier than that, and there was a lot more to it. We used Houdini beginning to end on that. We ended up still composting in After Effects, because we had some other stuff to do. And the artists we had available specifically for that scene were After Effects comp’ers, so we tailored it to them. But that whole scene started off life, again, back in November.

Dan DeLeeuw, the visual effects supervisor, the way he described it remindED me of some of the early creative concept work we did for Captain Marvel, some of it didn’t make it into the movie, because we came on-board super-duper early on that project. And some of it was because of editorial changes, ended up being super-duper background, so you barely ever saw it. So we were like, ‘Oh, let’s resurrect that.’

I think we called it tech dough, technology dough, when we were working on Captain Marvel. And it was just this ever changing liquid solid matter, that was specifically for the Skrulls at the time. And they used it as a controller device. And based on proximity, they’d be able to control going back through someone’s mind, figuring out what their history was.

And so we did a whole bunch of work on this. And it was super nice, but never used in the film. And we were like, ‘Well, a good idea never dies, right?’ So on a call with Dan, I sent him a whole bunch of this work and he was like, ‘Oh man, this is great.’ And we got into, again, the physical qualities of matter and how it works. And initially, as I say, it was much more complicated. It started off life as well, how does this pertain to Who He Remains from a physics standpoint? Because he controls time. So should each of these moments start life as light, and then the light turns to more of a kind of a liquid, and then a solid and we show the different changes in form as we do these little vignette statues?

We started off down that road, and researching that, and figuring out, well, how could light turn to a liquid form? Or even if it’s slightly solid, is it semi-transparent? Is it more opaque? What is it? Then we were rolling in some sort of color design into that, that would also help express the tone of the character, which was mostly purples at the time.

So we did a whole bunch of tests in that department. And then it evolved over time to echo his environment, which was much more this marble-esque built environment, with this gold veining through it. And so that’s how it ultimately ended up being, which is echoing the production design or the set that he was in.

It’s always interesting to me how these things start and end, from a thought perspective of like, well physically, how would that work? And again, we got into the science of how does the light turn into a solid? And so we looked up some scientific white papers on that. And we’re like, ‘Well, this actually is a thing, and it can work.’ So we were trying to figure out visually how would that represent itself? And some of those early stills that we did for that, oh my God, they were phenomenal again. Not necessarily ever used, but maybe that’ll resurrect themselves in another Marvel project.

b&a: Where did the assets come from? Did you have some sort of 3D photogrammetry scans of the actor to start with?

Stephen Lawes: Yes, they scanned the actor so we had full scans of him in his usual T-pose. And there were some other poses too that were done, specifically in postvis, that they handed us over. We took the scans and did some pretty heavy cleanup on it. Because that was the other thing, as soon as you start attaching some shaders to this, you get a completely different visual read of the expression, or as the person as He Who Remains. So it was always a balance of the shader with the gold veining, not to overpower it. So it was really art directing there.

So there was flickering of candles on set, so we had to match the cadence of that. But then also, just tweak it just enough so we got a little bit of fill, because most of it was this rim lit stuff. It was warm with purples, and the gold veining. So we just put enough fill in there where didn’t destroy the calm, but it was enough. You’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I can see who that was.’

And that was the same with getting a recognisable version of Alioth, which is the demon character, the big cloud demon character. Because we got that character from ILM, but anytime we represented it more of a physical form, it looked like a brain. Any angle you looked at this thing, it was like, ‘It just looks like a brain.’

It was figuring out how do we represent Alioth’s face in this, it looked still close enough to what ILM were doing with the cloud version of Alioth, that you would connect the two, and you would understand that that’s that character. That was pretty tricky actually, because when you’ve got something that’s very amorphous and cloud-like, and you have to represent it in a hard edge form, you’re like, ‘Ugh, okay.’ There was a lot of art direction for that.