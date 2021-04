It’s the third VFX win for a Christopher Nolan film.

The Academy Award for Best Visual Effects went to Tenet (Scott R. Fisher, Andrew Jackson, David Lee and Andrew Lockley).

Congratulations to the entire effects crew on the show, including everyone at DNEG. And of course congrats to all the nominees.

Check out befores & afters’ coverage of the film here. There’s also this recent BBC Click video which has a lot of great video breakdowns of DNEG’s work.