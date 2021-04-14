Learn the untold stories of the effects for ‘Twister’

Watch the full replay of the VIEW Conference anniversary panel.

As a PreVIEW to the VIEW Conference, I was lucky enough to chat to the original VFX Oscar-nominated team from Twister. This was Stefen Fangmeier, Habib Zargarpour, Henry L. LaBounta and John Frazier, who spoke for an hour and a half on the film’s 25th anniversary.

Now you can re-live that full panel session, which made use of behind the scenes videos and images, and plenty of untold stories about the creation of the digital and practical effects.

For example, learn about the original test ILM produced, about John Frazier’s jet engine for blowing away the cast with debris, and how director Jan de Bont reacted when he first saw the CG cow.

Don’t forget that the VIEW Conference is happening October 17-22 this year in Turin and online.

And check out the full Twister panel video, below.