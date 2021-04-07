The VES pulled off an incredible virtual production-themed awards show

Here’s all the winners.

It must be tough to run an awards show during a pandemic, but the Visual Effects Society successfully made the VES Awards a ton of fun tonight, especially some virtual production segments hosted by Patton Oswalt, who now regularly helms the event.

The VES Award for Creative Excellence was given to visual effects supervisor, second unit director and director of photography Robert Legato, ASC, while the VES Lifetime Achievement Award went to award-winning filmmaker Sir Peter Jackson – both their introductions and speeches were hilarious and moving.

Here are all the award winners. Congrats to all the nominees – a super-impressive year and a challenging one which the VFX industry leaned heavily into.

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

THE MIDNIGHT SKY

Matt Kasmir

Greg Baxter

Chris Lawrence

Max Solomon

David Watkins

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

MANK

Wei Zheng

Peter Mavromates

Simon Carr

James Pastorius

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

SOUL

Pete Docter

Dana Murray

Michael Fong

Bill Watral

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

THE MANDALORIAN, The Marshal

Joe Bauer

Abbigail Keller

Hal Hickel

Richard Bluff

Roy Cancino

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

THE CROWN; Gold Stick

Ben Turner

Reece Ewing

Andrew Scrase

Jonathan Wood

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

Jason Connell

Matt Vainio

Jasmin Patry

Joanna Wang

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

WALMART; Famous Visitors

Chris “Badger” Knight

Lori Talley

Yarin Manes

Matt Fuller

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

THE BOURNE STUNTACULAR

Salvador Zalvidea

Tracey Gibbons

George Allan

Matthías Bjarnason

Scott Smith

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN; Ivan

Valentina Rosselli

Thomas Huizer

Andrea De Martis

William Bell

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

SOUL; Terry

Jonathan Hoffman

Jonathan Page

Peter Tieryas

Ron Zorman

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

THE MANDALORIAN; The Jedi; The Child

John Rosengrant

Peter Clarke

Scott Patton

Hal Hickel

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

ARM & HAMMER; Once Upon a Time; Tuxedo Tom

Shiny Rajan

Silvia Bartoli

Matías Heker

Tiago Dias Mota

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

MULAN; Imperial City

Jeremy Fort

Matt Fitzgerald

Ben Walker

Adrian Vercoe

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

SOUL; You Seminar

Hosuk Chang

Sungyeon Joh

Peter Roe

Frank Tai

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

THE MANDALORIAN; The Believer; Morak Jungle

Enrico Damm

Johanes Kurnia

Phi Tran

Tong Tran

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project

SOUL

Matt Aspbury

Ian Megibben

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

THE MIDNIGHT SKY; Aether

Michael Balthazart

Jonathan Opgenhaffen

John-Peter Li

Simon Aluze

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

PROJECT POWER

Yin Lai Jimmy Leung

Jonathan Edward Lyddon-Towl

Pierpaolo Navarini

Michelle Lee

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

SOUL

Alexis Angelidis

Keith Daniel Klohn

Aimei Kutt

Melissa Tseng

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY; Strange Case; Chrysalis

Federica Foresti

Johan Gabrielsson

Hugo Medda

Andreas Krieg

Outstanding Compositing in a Feature

PROJECT POWER

Russell Horth

Matthew Patience

Julien Rousseau

Outstanding Compositing in an Episode

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY; Strange Case; Chrysalis

Viktor Andersson

Linus Lindblom

Mattias Sandelius

Crawford Reilly

Outstanding Compositing in a Commercial

BURBERRY; “Festive”

Alex Lovejoy

Mithun Alex

David Filipe

Amresh Kumar

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project

FEAR THE WALKING DEAD; Bury Her Next to Jasper’s Leg

Frank Iudica

Scott Roark

Daniel J. Yates

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

MIGRANTS

Antoine Dupriez

Hugo Caby

Lucas Lermytte

Zoé Devise