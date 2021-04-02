The FMX 2021 program is out!

See the highlights here.

FMX 2021 is happening May 4-6, 2021, and this year it’s virtual. The team have just released the program, which has a ton of great presentations covering VFX, animation, virtual production, games and so much more.

A major highlight is the presence of talks plus online Q&As that enable attendees to interact with the speakers. The schedule is being updated with more sessions all the time. There’s a fun theme this year: Reimagine Tomorrow.

One track I’m running as usual is ‘Then & Now’, which will include chats with VFX pioneer Doug Trumbull, VFX supervisor Sheena Duggal and Legacy Effects’ Shane Mahan. There are also sessions in that track looking back at Cinefex and Animal Logic’s Happy Feet.

Then there are the ‘Digital Humans’ sessions with Mike Seymour, which are not to be missed. Another highlight is the Open Source track developed in partnership with the Academy Software Foundation; this is full of sessions already. And of course FMX has become great at featuring AR/VR/MR talks, which are right here.

There’s just so much going on at FMX that it’s hard to list everything, but for VFX and animation fans, I’ve listed just a few of the main highlights for these areas below, too. Hope you all can make it!

FILM VFX

Legends Collide: MPC Film presents Godzilla Vs Kong

Pier Lefebvre-Cleroux (MPC), Michael Langford (MPC), Lucas Nunes (MPC)

Tenet

Andrew Jackson (DNEG), Scott Fisher (DNEG)

Resurrecting the Old West for News of the World

Ian Fellows (Outpost), Roni Rodrigues (Outpost), Craig Tonks (Outpost)

Re-creating 1930’s Wilshire Boulevard in CG for a real-time LED back projection in David Fincher’s Mank.

Simon Carr (Territory)

Monster Hunter

Trey Harrell (Mr. X), Ayo Burgess (Mr. X), Jo Hughes (Mr. X), Tom Nagy (Mr. X)

The Wanting Mare

Nicholas Ashe Bateman (Anmaere Pictures)

TV VFX

Raised by Wolves

Moritz Bock (Pixomondo)

The Liberator

Michał Misiński (Juice), Marko Zarić (Juice)

His Dark Materials S2

Russell Dodgson (Framestore)

Trekking through Space: VFX Work on Star Trek

Adam Figielski (Pixomondo), Emanuel Fuchs (Mackevision)

A Vision Like You’ve Never Seen (and the VFX most people still don’t)

Ryan Freer (MARZ)

Lovecraft Country

Francois Dumoulin (Rodeo FX), Kevin Blank (Rodeo FX)

Virtual Production

How NVIZ’s collaborative virtual world helped plan The Midnight Sky’s most intense scenes.

Janek Lender (NVIZ)

Pivoting from Live action to Animation with Unreal Engine

Hasraf ‘HaZ’ Dulull (HAZ FILM)

Virtual Planning in a New Golden Age of Content

Tim Keene (The Third Floor), Jen Kitching (The Third Floor)

Feature Animation

Peter Rabbit 2 – How Animal Logic’s Animation & Production teams helped to deliver this ambitious sequel

Ingrid Johnston (Animal Logic), Simon Pickard (Animal Logic)

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Jacques Daigle (Mikros Animation), Elyse Gervais O’Neill (Mikros Animation), David Marquis (Mikros Animation)

The Look Development of Soul

Markus Kranzler (Pixar)

The Making of Over the Moon

Glen Keane (Glen Keane Productions), Peilin Chou (Netflix), Gennie Rim (Glen Keane Productions)

From 2D to 3D: The Craft Of Tom & Jerry

(Framestore)

