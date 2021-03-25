A visual journey into the Hex

Come on this ‘WandaVision’ journey with Rodeo FX.

In this special breakdown of visual effects studio Rodeo FX’s work for WandaVision, visual effects supervisor Julien Héry breaks down, with behind the scenes images, the way Wanda’s Hex was created for the show.

Here he discusses the design influence of old-school TVs and cathode ray tubes, and how it also impacted upon moments when the characters go ‘through’ the Hex, including the moment Vision starts deconstructing.