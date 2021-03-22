Netflix, Victor Perez and Foundry to share color management fundamentals

Here’s how to sign up for the webinar.

An upcoming Foundry webinar from filmmaker and VFX supervisor Victor Perez will dive into and demystify the science of color management and show you how to work with ACES in Nuke.

The webinar – The Fundamentals of Color Management with Victor Perez – also features Carol Payne, Imaging Specialist at Netflix. The duo will further be joined by Juan Salazar, Senior Creative Product Manager at Foundry.

The webinar is happening Wednesday, March 31st at 10am PDT / 6pm BST and will cover the importance of color management in the industry and the importance of unifying the color pipeline.

You can ask your questions, too, during live Q&A at the end of the webinar, where Nuke color specialists Nigel Hadley and Mark Titchener will also be available.

Here’s the link again to register for free for the webinar.

